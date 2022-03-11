Dentgroup LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.22. 5,599,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

