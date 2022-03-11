Dentgroup LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.