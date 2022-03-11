Dentgroup LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $193.14. The stock had a trading volume of 290,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.57 and its 200-day moving average is $210.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $179.46 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.