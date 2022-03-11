Dentgroup LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $811,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $65.16. 13,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,044. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10.

