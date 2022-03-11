Dentgroup LLC Makes New $6.38 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 6.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dentgroup LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,890,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

ILCG stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 80,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

