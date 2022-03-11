Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.61. 237,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.