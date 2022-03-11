Dentgroup LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,620,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,350,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 22,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

