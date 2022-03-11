Dentgroup LLC Purchases Shares of 11,433 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. 1,662,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

