Dentgroup LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,996. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

