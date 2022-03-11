Dentgroup LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

IYE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,586,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

