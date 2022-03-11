Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 440,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,579. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

