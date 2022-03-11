Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 448,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,679. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.