Dero (DERO) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Dero has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $133.60 million and $531,317.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.88 or 0.00030419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,069.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.33 or 0.06609594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00272222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00745481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00067846 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00442845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00395177 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,240,943 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.