Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,550.89 ($46.53).

DLN opened at GBX 3,045 ($39.90) on Friday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45). The stock has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,273.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,423.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

