Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,387. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

