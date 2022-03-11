Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
DESP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 1,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.66.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DESP. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
