Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.00. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,600 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.49.
Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.
Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
