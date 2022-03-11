Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($157.61) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

LEG stock traded down €4.35 ($4.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €109.05 ($118.53). 196,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.46. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

