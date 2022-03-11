Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $2,161,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

