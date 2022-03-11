Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target to €90.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

CTTAY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 495,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock. Renaissance Investment Group bought a new stake in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

