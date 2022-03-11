Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target to €90.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.
CTTAY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 495,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.