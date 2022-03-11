Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

Forterra stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.97) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.89. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £513.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.30.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

