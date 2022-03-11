Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $196.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 40.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $62,475.13 and $196.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

