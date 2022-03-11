Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €62.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €62.40 ($67.83) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €42.44 ($46.13) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($44.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.13.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

