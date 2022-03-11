Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €59.00 ($64.13) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.54 ($70.15).

FRA:DPW opened at €42.44 ($46.13) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.13. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

