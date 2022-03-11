Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given New €62.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.05 ($81.58) to €62.40 ($67.83) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Deutsche Post stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 395,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

