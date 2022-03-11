Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 395,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,898. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $72.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

