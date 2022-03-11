Dexlab Hits Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dexlab has a market cap of $5.78 million and $115,952.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.76 or 0.06576899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.15 or 1.00157141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

