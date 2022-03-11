DFSocial Gaming Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,960.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $674,895.52 and $34,960.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.33 or 0.06593110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,880.14 or 0.99925084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041855 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

