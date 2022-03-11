DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $13.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Shares of DKS opened at $109.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

