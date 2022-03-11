Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Reaches $422,563.17 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $422,563.17 and approximately $48.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00439816 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.