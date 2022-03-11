Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $138,198.38 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.62 or 0.06647918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00265674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.32 or 0.00730936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00067295 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00436564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00384880 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,526,776 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.