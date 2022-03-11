Digitex City (DGTX) Market Cap Achieves $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00105367 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.