Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155,507 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPPI stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

