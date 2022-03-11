Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.