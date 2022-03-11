Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.24 Million Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of American Superconductor worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $261.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

