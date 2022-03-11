Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.65% of Team worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Team by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Team by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 186,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 93,438 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

