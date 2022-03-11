Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.46 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 433.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $707.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $373,018. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.