Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Daseke worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 176.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $708.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

