Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,655 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.