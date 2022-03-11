Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $58.65

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.65, but opened at $61.05. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 79,816 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

