Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Up to $100.03

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.03, but opened at $103.97. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $100.78, with a volume of 123,275 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

