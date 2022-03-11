disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.25

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $129,274.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.17 or 0.06585715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,845.12 or 1.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041798 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,026,253 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

