Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

DSEY opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

