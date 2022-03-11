Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading 7.6% Higher

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.31. 14,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 756,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Diversey alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.