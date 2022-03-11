Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 322,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 254.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.04 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $726.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

