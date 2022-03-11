DMScript Achieves Market Cap of $57,845.83 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $57,845.83 and approximately $105.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.33 or 0.06593110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,880.14 or 0.99925084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041855 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.