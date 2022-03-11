Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $$1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.57.
Dno Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)
