Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $$1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Dno Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

