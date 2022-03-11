DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

