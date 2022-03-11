DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.78.

DOCU stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $90.90 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

