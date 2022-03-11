DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.
DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.89.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $90.90 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
