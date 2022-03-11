DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.89.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $90.90 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

